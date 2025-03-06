Vietnam welcomes nearly 4 million international visitors in early 2025

Vietnam’s tourism industry maintained strong growth in the first two months of 2025, welcoming over 3.96 million international visitors, a 30.2-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Nearly 4 million international visitors arrive in Vietnam in the first two months of 2025.

Among over 3.96 million international visitors, Asian tourists made up the majority, with more than 3 million arrivals, reaffirming Vietnam’s appeal as a top regional destination. European visitors exceeded 506,000, reflecting the success of promotional efforts in key markets such as France, Germany, the UK, and Russia. Tourist numbers from the US, Australia, and other countries also saw steady growth, contributing to the sector’s overall growth.

According to a report from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam released on March 6, nearly 1.9 million international visitors arrived in Vietnam in February alone, marking a 23.7-percent increase from February 2024. This growth is driven by favorable visa policies, effective promotional campaigns, and recognition from global travel organizations.

Asian visitors still lead the market of visitors to Vietnam.

A key factor behind this surge is the expansion of visa policies, including exemptions for several countries and extended stay durations. These measures have made it easier for travelers to visit Vietnam, encouraging longer stays and deeper cultural, culinary, and natural experiences. Meanwhile, targeted tourism campaigns in key markets such as South Korea, Japan, and the US have effectively drawn international interest.

Vietnam has also continued to receive prestigious travel awards from global organizations, highlighting the quality of its services and the appeal of top destinations such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang. At the same time, the tourism sector is diversifying its offerings, introducing new experiences such as beach resorts, eco-tourism, adventure sports, and cultural tourism to meet the growing demands of international travelers.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan