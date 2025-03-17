Travel

Mui Ne National Tourist Area expansion project approved

The Ministry of Construction's appraisal council has approved the Master Plan for the construction of the Mui Ne National Tourist Area in Binh Thuan Province to 2040 with a vision to 2050.

The Master Plan for the construction of the Mui Ne National Tourist Area in Binh Thuan Province to 2040 with a vision to 2050 is approved. (Photo: SGGP)

The ministry’s appraisal council has requested the local authorities to coordinate with the consulting unit to complete the planning project and submit it to the Prime Minister for approval, the People’s Committee of the southern central coastal province of Binh Thuan said.

Under the plan, the province will expand Mui Ne National Tourist Area to the north and west, covering a total area of nearly 15,000 hectares, including 6,625 hectares in Mui Ne, Ham Tien, Phu Hai wards, and Thien Nghiep commune in Phan Thiet City; 7,165 hectares in Hoa Thang and Hong Phong communes in Bac Binh District; and 970 hectares in Tuy Phong District of Phan Ri Cua Town.

The goal of the planning is to develop Mui Ne National Tourist Area into an international, modern, green, and clean tourist center and a leading destination in the Asia-Pacific region. It aims to highlight and promote the distinctive cultural, architectural, and natural landscape values of the area.

