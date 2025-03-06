Vietnam showcases vibrant tourism, culture at ITB Berlin 2025

Activities introducing Vietnam tourism at ITB Berlin 2025 not only promote destinations in the Southeast Asian nation, but also create connections between cultures, enhance mutual understanding, and nurture international friendship.

Foreign visitors at the ITB Berline 2025 show their interest in Vietnam's tourism products. (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh emphasised that Vietnam made a strong impression at ITB Berlin 2025, the world's leading travel trade show, promoting its diverse tourism offerings and rich cultural heritage.

Held from March 4 to 6 at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds, the event attracted a record 5,800 exhibitors from 170 countries and territories, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Speaking at a press conference introducing Vietnam tourism by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism on March 5 within the ITB Berlin 2025, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh emphasized that activities introducing Vietnam tourism at the event not only promote destinations in the Southeast Asian nation, but also create connections between cultures, enhance mutual understanding, and nurture international friendship.

The ambassador underscored Vietnam’s recent progress in developing tourism infrastructure, improving visitor experiences, and ensuring sustainable operations. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to preserving its natural and cultural heritage, with initiatives promoting eco-tourism and community-based tourism reflecting Vietnam’s dedication to sustainability and responsible travel.

Vietnam’s annual participation in ITB Berlin aims to showcase the country as a friendly, safe, and high-quality destination for European travelers. The event also provides opportunities for Vietnamese tourism businesses to explore market trends and expand international partnerships.

At ITB Berlin 2025, Vietnam’s national pavilion spans 400 sq.m and brings together more than 30 leading tourism groups and businesses. This year, over 100 Vietnamese travel agencies, hotels, and service providers joined the fair, promoting Vietnam’s 2025 National Tourism Year, themed around the ancient city of Hue.

Vietnam is focusing on four key tourism products at ITB Berlin: marine tourism, nature tourism, cultural tourism, and urban tourism, alongside offerings like adventure travel, culinary tours, family vacations, wellness retreats, and golf tourism.

According to Phan Linh Chi, Deputy Director General of the National Authority of Tourism, Europe’s importance as a key tourism market for Vietnam. The country welcomed nearly 2 million European visitors in 2024, with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy being the largest contributors.

In January alone, arrivals from Europe rose by over 22 percent compared to the previous month and the same period last year, reaching nearly 270,000 visitors. Vietnam aims to attract 22 to 23 million international visitors in 2025.

Vietnam has earned numerous prestigious international tourism awards over the years, including recognition as a leading destination for heritage, golf, nature, culture, cuisine, and sustainable development. Many Vietnamese destinations have been ranked among the world’s top spots by renowned travel sites and global media, including TripAdvisor, The Telegraph, CNN, and the Travel Channel.

Vietnamplus