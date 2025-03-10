Two airlines face proposed fines for multiple violations

The Inspectorate of the Civil Aviation Authority has issued its findings on compliance with aviation regulations regarding aircraft operations and maintenance at two Vietnamese airlines, recommending administrative penalties for violations.

At Vietstar Airlines Multirole Corporation (VSA), the company failed to provide the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) with an updated list of ground service providers and details of their authorized tasks. It also lacked clear regulations on flight supervision, had not established a data storage system for aircraft tracking to support search and rescue efforts, did not sign a formal contract for aviation meteorological services, and failed to submit an annual maintenance program effectiveness report.

Additionally, five VSA pilots had not received the required security training for flight crew members, and five ground handling staff had not completed periodic training in ramp safety and passenger services in accordance with regulations.

At Blue Sky Airways Joint Stock Company (Bluesky), the CAAV Inspectorate found violations including failure to maintain organizational and operational conditions for aircraft operations, inadequate oversight of flight operations, and non-compliance with equipment and facility requirements.

Bluesky also failed to update and maintain its safety documentation and operational manuals and did not conduct the necessary training and professional development for personnel subject to these requirements.

DHT Trading Co., Ltd., the ground service provider for Bluesky, was fined for offering aviation services at airports without the required operating license.

The CAAV Inspectorate has recommended administrative penalties for these violations and has instructed both airlines to conduct internal reviews, implement immediate corrective actions, revise their documentation to ensure compliance with regulations, and submit reports on their corrective measures to the CAAV Inspectorate by March 30.

