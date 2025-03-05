Da Nang offers promotional programs to international visitors

The central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 launched a tourism promotional program for 2025.

The tourism marketing strategy themed “I love Da Nang,” offering gifts and incentive travel packages, aims to attract foreign visitors, who have re-visited the city since 2020, from China, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan, Europe, the U.S., and international visitors arriving in Da Nang via new flights in 2025.

Accordingly, tourists have an opportunity to receive gifts and vouchers from lucky draws at Da Nang International Airport or an online spin on the official website. The local authorities will offer gifts designed for each market, such as bags, plush toys, umbrellas, Vietnamese conical leaf hats, and others.

Additionally, over 12,000 free vouchers and discounts ranging from 20 percent to 50 percent will be offered for accommodation services, entertainment activities at tourist attractions, dining, art shows, Han River cruises, and taxi services.

In addition, the program called "Enjoy Da Nang 2025—Diverse Experiences" will offer gifts and discounts to all tourist markets during public holidays, including the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of Da Nang City from March 15 to April 15, National Day (September 2), and Christmas.

On this occasion, Da Nang City chose Miss Vietnam 2022 cum Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy as the Tourism Ambassador of the city.

