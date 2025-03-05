Nearly 80 percent of travelers' spending made at night

Night-time economy not only contributes to spending increases but also plays a strategic role in boosting revenue for the industry.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Hoang Le Nam Hai, a lecturer at the Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM) of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), said at a seminar on digital transformation trends in the tourism industry held by the UEH, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Technology and Innovation Incubation, and Phygital Labs on March 4.

Night-time economy includes entertainment, dining, shopping, and cultural activities that take place from 6 p.m. the previous day to 6 a.m. the next day,The application of digital technology will help authorities and businesses effectively plan and manage nightlife zones, thereby optimizing the tourist experience, Mr. Hai added.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Bui Quang Hung, Deputy Director of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, the application of technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data, not only enhances the tourist experience but also optimizes operational efficiency for businesses and management agencies.

At the seminar, economic and tourism experts pointed out that 79 percent of travelers' spending is made at night. Therefore, it is necessary to promote the development of nighttime economic activities that are mainly shopping, culinary services, culture, and entertainment to encourage tourists to spend more.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, stated that the city’s tourism industry is striving to change to attract more visitors. Technology is no longer an option but a necessity. The application of technological innovations in tourist products will be the key to connecting the physical and digital worlds, contributing to enhancing the travel experience not only in Ho Chi Minh City but also nationwide.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh