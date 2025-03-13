Airlines proposed to launch direct flights to Poland, Czechia, Switzerland

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposed airlines consider and study the feasibility of launching direct flight routes between Vietnam and Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The move aims at implementing Resolution 11/NQ-CP 2025 on visa exemption under the tourism stimulus program for 2025 for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Airlines are encouraged to actively collaborate with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, participate in tourism promotion programs and develop all-inclusive tour packages to attract international visitors from Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland to Vietnam.

Additionally, airlines are urged to enhancing Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness in the global market through incentive policies, increased connectivity and improved services for international travelers.

Besides, it is important to strengthen partnerships and coordination among the relevant units to develop attractive and synchronized tourism products for foreign visitors.

According to the CAAV, the aviation sector strives to coordinate with the tourism industry to achieve the 2025 targets of 22-23 million international arrivals and 120-130 million domestic travelers.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong