Travel

Airlines proposed to launch direct flights to Poland, Czechia, Switzerland

SGGP

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposed airlines consider and study the feasibility of launching direct flight routes between Vietnam and Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The move aims at implementing Resolution 11/NQ-CP 2025 on visa exemption under the tourism stimulus program for 2025 for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Airlines are encouraged to actively collaborate with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, participate in tourism promotion programs and develop all-inclusive tour packages to attract international visitors from Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland to Vietnam.

may-bay-vna-6367-4350.jpg

Additionally, airlines are urged to enhancing Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness in the global market through incentive policies, increased connectivity and improved services for international travelers.

Besides, it is important to strengthen partnerships and coordination among the relevant units to develop attractive and synchronized tourism products for foreign visitors.

According to the CAAV, the aviation sector strives to coordinate with the tourism industry to achieve the 2025 targets of 22-23 million international arrivals and 120-130 million domestic travelers.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam direct flights the Tourism Stimulus Program for 2025

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn