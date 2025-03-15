Phu Quoc City receives decision on recognition as tier-1 city

The People's Committee of Kien Giang Province on March 14 held a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister's decision to recognize Phu Quoc City as a first-tier urban area and launch the preparations for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) hands over a decision on recognition of Phu Quoc City as tier-1 city. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the announcement ceremony were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Politburo member and former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang Nguyen Tien Hai, and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province Nguyen Thanh Nhan.

In his speech at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized that Phu Quoc's recognition as a tier-1 city under Kien Giang Province is a significant event, marking a new development of the island city. Phu Quoc affirms its role as a marine economic center, a modern, smart, eco-tourism city with its own identity, reaching national and international stature.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested ministries, central agencies, Kien Giang Province, and Phu Quoc City to focus on developing a green, smart, integrated, and modern urban infrastructure system. Phu Quoc should maximize its potential advantages to boost the development of the maritime economy. The province needs to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of urban management and development to ensure Phu Quoc’s development.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and leaders of ministries, central agencies, and local authorities attended a ceremony to launch preparations for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders'Week.

By Thanh Nhon, Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh