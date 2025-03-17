Mekong Delta's tourism promoted in China

China is one of the important int' tourism markets for Vietnam, particularly for the Mekong Delta. In 2024, Vietnam attracted more than 3.7 million Chinese tourists, accounting for 21.26 percent of the total number of int'l visitors in Vietnam.

Representatives from agencies and businesses attend the conference in Beijing. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association held a conference to promote regional tourism in Beijing, China, on March 17.

The event saw the participation of representatives from Mekong Delta localities, the Vietnamese Embassy in China, and Vietnamese and Chinese tourism businesses.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Mekong Delta Tourism Association Tran Viet Phuong said that the region with a total area of over 40,000 sq.km and a population of over 17.6 million people, is home to various ethnic groups, including Kinh, Hoa, Khmer, and Cham.

Given its geographical and cultural characteristics, the Mekong Delta region mainly focuses on experiential river life tourism, ecological tourism, cultural heritage exploration, and beach and island resort tourism.

According to Phuong, China is one of the important international tourism markets for Vietnam, particularly for the Mekong Delta. In 2024, Vietnam attracted more than 3.7 million Chinese tourists, accounting for 21.26 percent of the total number of international visitors in Vietnam.

Under its marketing strategy, the Mekong Delta identifies China as one of the top priority markets for promotional activities.

A representative of Beijing Cosmos Travel International Co., Ltd. (BCTI) emphasized that the conference was a valuable opportunity for both sides to discuss and explore the potential for bilateral tourism cooperation between Vietnam and China.

He noted that Vietnam has always been a favorite destination of Chinese tourists, not only due to its beautiful natural landscapes but also its cultural, culinary, and historical closeness. The Mekong Delta, in particular, is a region that is rich in identity, offering unique river experiences.

Chinese tourists especially love experiencing local cultures such as floating markets, fruit gardens, eco-tourism areas, and traditional festivals as well as participating in activities to learn about local communities, he said.

At the conference, tourism businesses of Vietnam and China signed several Memoranda of Understanding on tourism development cooperation.

