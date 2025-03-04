Ministry of Public Security to streamline airport security checks

To support the transition, the ministry has re-organised and upgraded its Air Security Division, under the Immigration Department, into the National Aviation Security Centre.

National Aviation Security Center's officials conduct security checks at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA/VNS )

The Ministry of Public Security has announced that it will revise aviation security control procedures after taking over the responsibility for security, aiming to tighten protocols while maximising convenience for passengers.

The Ministry of Public Security officially assumed control of aviation security operations starting March 1, marking a significant shift in the country's approach to ensuring management efficiency.

The ministry announced that its aviation security force has taken over two key functions from the Ministry of Transport, managing the aviation security sector and providing aviation security services at airports and cargo handling facilities.

To support the transition, the ministry has re-organised and upgraded its Air Security Division, under the Immigration Department, into the National Aviation Security Center.

It will oversee aviation security and service provision at airports and related facilities.

At provincial level, immigration offices under the public security departments of 17 centrally-governed provinces and cities have been tasked with supervising and implementing aviation security control measures.

In the initial days of the transition, task forces from the Immigration Department conducted inspections to ensure the smooth implementation of aviation security measures at airports nationwide.

Major General Pham Dang Khoa, director of the Immigration Department, stated that public security forces have demonstrated high morale and close coordination with immigration authorities at airports.

This collaboration has ensured uninterrupted and secure flight operations, maintaining absolute safety and security.

Hoang Ngoc Thu, an international tour guide undergoing procedures at Noi Bai International Airport on March 2, expressed confidence and satisfaction with the professionalism of the public security forces.

He noted that the transition ensures high safety standards while facilitating smoother travel for passengers.

Ta Tuan Anh, deputy dead of the International Screening Security Team at Noi Bai International Airport, said the ministry’s forces had worked alongside existing aviation security teams in recent days to execute their duties.

He hinted at forthcoming improvements, including streamlined processes to eliminate overlapping steps, such as reducing passport checks to a single instance, which would cut processing times for travelers.

The ministry emphasised that aviation security cannot operate in isolation, pledging continued collaboration with domestic and international partners to safeguard operations.

Vietnamplus