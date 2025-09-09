Get-together marks Malaysia’s 68th National Day in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, attended the 68th anniversary of Malaysia’s Independence Day in the city on September 8.

Get-together to celebrate Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Firdauz Bin Othman, expressed his delight that the cooperative relationship between Malaysia and Vietnam is currently at its highest level of development and continues to be strengthened and expanded.

According to Mr. Firdauz Bin Othman, the upgrade of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024 marks a significant milestone, reflecting deep trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Recognizing Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism and strong potential in economics and investment, the Malaysian Consul General affirmed that the Malaysian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to work closely with the city’s People’s Committee to promote bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange. At the same time, the Consulate will also continue to encourage Vietnamese investors to explore Malaysia’s favorable and attractive investment environment.

Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Firdauz Bin Othman, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha extended his congratulations to the staff of the Malaysian Consulate General and the Malaysian community living in the city.

He highly appreciated the Consulate General’s efforts in strengthening the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two sides, affirming that Ho Chi Minh City takes pride in and values its close, effective, and substantive partnership with Malaysia.

He emphasized that, in the coming time, with a solid foundation already built and the expanded scale and development potential of the new Ho Chi Minh City, following its merger with the provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysia will continue to grow even stronger.

The city’s government welcomes and stands ready to create favorable conditions for Malaysian businesses and citizens coming to Ho Chi Minh City for trade promotion, investment, tourism, education, and other activities. Such efforts will help deepen the city's ties with Malaysian localities and further enrich the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

