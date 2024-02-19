Gatherings marking Vietnam-Cambodia joint victory held in HCMC

The Liaison Board for former experts to help Cambodian friends in HCMC held a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia joint victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024).

Deputy head of the Liaison Board for former experts to help Cambodian friends in HCMC Nguyen Van Trieu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The gathering saw the attendance of more than 200 former experts and officials who assisted the Cambodian revolution from 1979-1989.

HCMC sent 500 long-term experts, and about 500 short-term specialists along with hundreds of short-term working teams to help Cambodia restore the social-economic activities of the capital city of Phnom Penh for ten years (1979 - 1989).

During this period, experts, officers, and employees of the delegation A50 worked with Cambodian friends to build, protect, and develop Phnom Penh and achieved important achievements in many fields.

The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in HCMC honored and awarded individuals who have made positive contributions to people-to-people diplomacy. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting is an opportunity for former experts to meet and encourage each other to live a happier and healthier life as well as continue to make more contributions to building and developing the country.

The event also aims to educate young people in the spirit of patriotism and strengthen traditional friendship relations between Vietnam and Cambodia.

On this occasion, the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in HCMC honored and awarded individuals who have made positive contributions to people-to-people diplomacy.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh