Retail prices of fuel products climbed again from 23:45 on March 10, following a decision jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Price stabilisation fund used, retail fuel prices continue to rise in latest adjustment. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to the complex fluctuations of global fuel prices, movements in the USD/VND exchange rate and existing regulations, and the implementation of Government Resolution No. 36/NQ-CP, dated March 6, 2026, on the Government’s regular meeting for February, as well as the Minister of Industry and Trade's Decision No. 441/QD-BCT, dated March 10, 2026, on the use of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, the two ministries decided on an adjustment plan that combines price stabilization with domestic price adjustments.

The policy continues to maintain a reasonable price gap between E5RON92 biofuel petrol and RON95-III petrol in order to encourage the use of biofuels in line with the Government’s orientation while ensuring harmonious benefits among market stakeholders.

Accordingly, the two ministries decided to disburse funds from the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund at the following levels: VND4,000 (US$0.15) per liter for both biopetrol and lead-free petrol; VND5,000 per liter for diesel; VND4,000 per liter for kerosene; and VND4,000 per kilogram for mazut.

After the adjustment, E5RON92 is capped at VND26,570 per liter, up VND1,344, while RON95-III is sold at the maximum of VND29,120 per liter, an increase of VND2,073. The price of diesel 0.05S reaches up to VND30,717 per liter, up VND478, while mazut 180CST 3.5S is capped at VND24,707 per kilogram, up VND3,380.

On the contrary, the price of kerosene decreased by VND2,706 to VND32,385 per liter.

Since the beginning of 2026, domestic fuel prices have undergone 12 adjustments. During this period, RON95-III recorded four decreases and eight increases; E5RON92 also saw four decreases and eight increases, while diesel prices declined twice and rose ten times.

