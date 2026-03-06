Vietnam joins global “Ring Bell for Gender Equality” campaign for 2026

This marks the 11th year the global “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” campaign has been held and the seventh time Vietnam has participated.

The event takes place at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) amid ongoing gender inequality that continues to cause significant global economic losses, with an estimated over US$ 160 trillion in human capital value lost.

Meanwhile, stock exchanges, where more than 50,000 companies are listed with a combined market capitalization exceeding US$90 trillion, are increasingly seen as important drivers of inclusive and sustainable growth.

The “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” program was held at HOSE on March 5. (Photo: SGGP/ Nhung Nguyen)

A discussion themed “Advancing Women’s Leadership for an Equitable and Prosperous Economy.” (Photo: SGGP/ Nhung Nguyen)

In 2025, the initiative mobilized 114 stock exchanges and clearing houses in more than 90 countries, reflecting growing consensus within the financial market on the role of gender equality in sustainable socio-economic development.

With the theme “Advancing Women’s Leadership for an Equitable and Prosperous Economy”, the event highlights that women are not only a vital part of the workforce but also key drivers of innovation, leadership and economic growth.

On this occasion, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) also introduced the Asia–Pacific Sustainable Finance Lab Initiative, a collaborative platform designed to support stock exchanges and regulators in accelerating actions to promote gender equality in capital markets.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong