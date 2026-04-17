VN-Index reverses course after five-session rally

Despite closing the week in red, Vietnam’s benchmark index showed a broader market rebound, with gainers outnumbering decliners in contrast to the previous two sessions.

The VN-Index snapped a five-session winning streak, edging down 2.66 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,817.17 points on April 17. The decline was largely driven by heavy selling pressure on Vingroup-linked stocks. The group’s key tickers—VIC, VHM, VRE, and VPL—all retreated, with VHM plunging 5.17 percent, VPL down 3.83 percent, VRE losing 2.38 percent, and VIC slipping nearly 1 percent. Together, these stocks erased more than 10 points from the index, outweighing gains elsewhere.

Real estate shares broadly followed suit, with notable declines in TCH, CEO, DXG, DIG, PDR, and HDC, while NLG, KDH, and IJC also edged lower. Securities firms were similarly under pressure, as SHS, VIX, SSI, VCI, and ORS all posted losses.

In contrast, banking stocks provided a key cushion, with most major lenders advancing. VPB rose 2.36 percent, OCB gained 2.62 percent, while VIB, TCB, and SSB also posted solid increases. Other large-cap banks, including HDB, BID, MBB, VCB, ACB, and CTG, recorded modest gains of around 1 percent.

Oil and gas shares rebounded, led by BSR, which climbed 3.49 percent, alongside gains in PLX, PVS, PVT, and PVD. Consumer, materials, and technology stocks also traded positively, with several standout performers. MWG hit its ceiling price, while PNJ, PAN, GVR, DCM, and FPT posted strong advances.

Market breadth remained positive, with 178 stocks rising, 146 declining, and 54 standing still.

On the Hanoi exchange, the HNX-Index bucked the trend, climbing 3.51 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 260 points with 78 winners, 74 losers, and 63 unchanged stocks

Liquidity, however, weakened. Trading value on the HoSE fell to just over VND23.4 trillion, down VND4.6 trillion from the previous session. Combined turnover across both exchanges reached approximately VND24.1 trillion.

Foreign investors returned as net buyers on HoSE, picking up nearly VND390 billion after two sessions of net selling. The strongest net inflows were recorded in VIC with VND315 billion, MWG with VND195 billion, and MSN with nearly VND99 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan