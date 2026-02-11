Additional 368 foreign investors granted securities trading codes in January

By end-January, the number of securities trading accounts of domestic investors had reached 12,066,115, including 12,046,814 of individual investors and 19,301 of institutional investors.

The Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) announced that an additional 368 foreign investors and foreign-invested economic organisations owning more than 50 percent of charter capital (18 organisations and 350 individuals) were granted securities trading codes in January 2026.

VSDC also approved changes in information for 42 foreign investors, including two organisations and 40 individuals, and canceled securities trading codes for seven foreign investors (two individuals and five organisations).

As of the end of January, the total number of securities trading codes for foreign investors is 52,151 (6,359 organisations and 45,792 individuals).

According to VSDC, by end-January, the number of securities trading accounts of domestic investors had reached 12,066,115, including 12,046,814 of individual investors and 19,301 of institutional investors. Meanwhile, securities trading accounts of foreign investors numbered 50,532, including 45,757 individual investor accounts and 4,775 institutional investor accounts.

In January, the Vietnamese stock market reached a significant milestone when the VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surpassed the important psychological threshold of 1,800 points. This development not only confirms the long-term upward trend after a period of intense accumulation at the end of 2025, but also reflects a clear shift in capital flows towards more sustainable and widespread directions.

VNA