VN-Index hits second consecutive record high

Vietnam’s stock market extended its rally in the final trading session of the week, marking a second consecutive record-setting close and a fourth straight gaining session.

Although the benchmark failed to maintain its intraday peak of more than 1,921 points, the VN-Index still closed at a new all-time high of 1,915.37 points.

The market’s upward momentum continued to be driven by large-cap stocks, particularly two major members of the Vingroup ecosystem. VIC rose nearly 1 percent, while VHM gained 1.5 percent, together contributing almost six points to the VN-Index’s total increase of more than six points.

Several other heavyweight stocks also posted strong gains, providing crucial support for the market. BID climbed 3.8 percent, CTG advanced 1.1 percent, while GEX surged 6.7 percent. GEE rose 4.8 percent, and VIX jumped 5.1 percent, helping the benchmark maintain positive territory throughout the session.

At the close, the VN-Index added 6.36 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,915.37 points, with 97 gainers, 213 decliners, and 56 unchanged stocks on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

In contrast, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) continued to weaken, with the HNX-Index falling 1.27 points, or 0.51 percent, to 246.49 points. The northern bourse recorded 92 decliners, 45 gainers, and 59 unchanged shares.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as the benchmark hovered near record highs, causing buying demand to soften and market liquidity to decline. Trading value on HOSE totaled more than VND28.1 trillion, down VND1.9 trillion from the previous session. Combined trading value on both HOSE and HNX reached nearly VND29 trillion, a decrease of VND2.3 trillion compared to the prior day.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak on HOSE, posting net sales of more than VND470 billion. The three most heavily net-sold stocks were FPT with over VND445 billion, VHM with nearly VND267 billion, and ACB with more than VND138 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan