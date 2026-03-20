Two key solution groups introduced for stock market development in 2026

The State Securities Commission and the Ministry of Finance held a conference in Hanoi on March 20 to discuss tasks for stock market development in 2026.

SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong delivers opening remarks at the conference.

The State Securities Commission (SSC), in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, held a conference titled “Implementing tasks for stock market development in 2026,” aimed at promoting the securities sector as a medium- and long-term capital mobilization channel for the economy, on the morning of March 20 in Hanoi.

In her opening remarks, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong said that during the 2026–2030 period, to achieve average GDP growth of over 10 percent, the Party and the State have determined that the capital market, including the stock market, must play a stronger role as a medium- and long-term funding channel for the economy.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Finance, the SSC has developed and refined a system of two key groups of solutions. Specifically, these include measures to expand market supply associated with equities, bonds, and derivatives, as well as initiatives to strengthen investment demand by fostering institutional investors, improving the quality of individual investors, and attracting foreign investors.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, Chief Executive Officer of Vietcombank Fund Management Company (VCBF), noted that in reality, about 75–80 percent of transactions on the stock market come from individual investors with limited financial knowledge. Many retail investors are willing to purchase private placement bonds offering high yields without properly assessing the issuer’s repayment capacity. Therefore, enhancing the capabilities of fund management companies is a necessary condition for the sustainable development of the fund industry, while strengthening investor education is a sufficient condition for the sector’s growth.

Delegates attend the conference.

“If individuals can improve their financial capacity, better understand the relationship between returns and risks, adopt goal-oriented investment thinking, and develop long-term investment habits, we will simultaneously achieve multiple objectives: protecting investors, developing the fund management industry, improving the quality of capital flows, and reducing emotionally driven speculation in the market,” the VCBF CEO emphasized.

During the discussion session, in line with the orientation of Project 3168, experts and stock market participants voiced support for intensifying communication efforts and developing a national financial education program for both current and future investors, with coordination among regulatory authorities, professional associations, financial institutions, and the Ministry of Education and Training.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan