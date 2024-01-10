Freezing rains settle across Northern region all day

Dry and sunny forecast along with unseasonal rains will continue to settle across the Southern region while freezing rains will arrive in the North all day this week.

On January 10 morning, a cold air wave hit the Northern region, bringing incessant rains, even persistent downpours.

Dense rains are forecast to slam into much of the Northern region and the capital city of Hanoi.

It is expected that dense rains will slam into much of the Northern region and the capital city of Hanoi this afternoon as the ongoing cold air mass covers the entirety of the region.

Meteorological experts said that the cold front could woull be likely to trigger rains all day in the Northeastern and the Red River Delta and last until this weekend.

Temperature forecast in the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern region tomorrow will be around 1 degree Celsius lower than the today's temperature, then will gradually increase but freezing rains will last until this weekend.

The lowest temperatures in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces will swing at 16-18 degrees Celsius, even dropping down below 10 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

As of this morning, the North-Central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh saw drizzles.

Both Central Highlands and Southern region continue to face dry and sunny days with temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong