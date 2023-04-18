FPT opens software development center in China's Nanning city

Leading Vietnamese IT service provider FPT Software has opened a nearshore development centre in Nanning city of China’s Guangxi province to better serve the billion-people market, especially in the automotive industry.

This is FPT's second office in China, after the first launched in Shanghai in 2017. The new center marked the company’s 65th office in the world. FPT Software has a solid workforce to address the increasing demand in the automotive sector, with more than 3,800 engineers and IT experts currently supporting the world's leading car manufacturers.

Its automotive services and solutions also meet international AUTOSAR standards set by automotive industry giants. In the next two years, the newly-established center is expected to have 200 employees and expand the customer base in the field of automotive technology and semiconductor manufacturing in China and globally, and in other fields such as finance - banking, and healthcare.

Located in Liangqing district, FPT Software's new delivery center is close to many top universities, spanning many majors from business and technology to social studies. This allows FPT Software to work closer with local universities and educational institutions to grow a robust talent pool, tapping the region’s growing IT industry.

Additionally, as the capital of Guangxi province, Nanning is only 380 kilometers away from Hanoi in Vietnam. The strategic location facilitates trading and training exchange between the two countries.