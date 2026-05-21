Several Vietnamese films presented at Cannes 2026

Several Vietnamese films recently released in the domestic market have been introduced at Marché du Film, the world’s largest film market held alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

A scene in the film “Phi Phong: The Blood Demon” directed by Do Quoc Trung

As the 2026 Cannes Film Festival is taking place vibrantly in France, distributors such as Skyline Media and Mockingbirds continue to bring a wide range of promising titles to the event.

Several Vietnamese films recently released in the domestic market have been introduced at Marché du Film, the world’s largest film market held alongside the Cannes Film Festival, including “Anh Hung” (Hero) directed by Vo Thach Thao, “Phi Phong: The Blood Demon” directed by Do Quoc Trung, “Heo nam mong” (Hell Trotter) directed by Luu Thanh Luan, “Dai tiec trang mau” (Blood Moon Party 8) directed by Phan Gia Nhat Linh, and “Bay tien” (The Fatal Dealz) directed by Oscar Duong.

In addition, numerous projects currently in development or production have also been presented to international partners. These include “Tran Yem” (The 10th House) produced by Hoang Quan and directed by Tran Huu Tan; “Nguoi duoc chon” (The Chosen One) directed by Mai The Hiep and Nguyen Ton Anh Quan; “Tren con duong moi” (On The New Road) directed by Tran Bao Son; “Nghi he so nghi huu” (Zero Meets Hero) directed by Huynh Lap; “Len huong” (A Good Best Luck) directed by Khuong Ngoc and Tan Hoang Thong; “Trai giam hanh phuc” (Happy prison) directed by Trung Lun; “Son” (Saigon Birthday Boy) directed by Lam Vissay; and the documentary “Vung dat cua nhung bien mat" (Land of Evanescence) directed by Nguyen Thi Xuan Trang.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will run through May 23.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh