Young group brings theater to visually impaired people thro storytelling project

Driven by the question of whether art is truly accessible to everyone, a group of young people from Sunbox has developed the project Tu tai den mat (From ear to eye) to bring stage drama to visually impaired art lovers.

A special process

The project targets visually impaired audiences, ranging from those with blurred or low vision to individuals with complete vision loss, meaning its implementation requires many distinct differences.

Special audience is wearing headphones to enjoy the performance. (Photo: Lan Tran)

First, the group uploads audio recordings summarizing the plays to the project's official Facebook page and connects with pages dedicated to visually impaired people so they can make their choices. Before attending the show, the audiences receive an audio recording introducing the play's message, style, stage layout, as well as the names, personalities, appearances, and actors playing the characters. In many cases where one actor plays multiple roles, this is introduced beforehand so the audience does not get confused when identifying characters through their voices.

Before showtime, project volunteers welcome the audience. The project prepares a minimalist stage model measuring approximately 40x20x20cm. The audience can "tour" the model with their hands while listening to a live explanation of the stage arrangements, scene transitions, props used in the play, and where the actors stand and move, allowing them to easily visualize the overall setting.

Notably, the theater also provides favorable conditions for visually impaired guests, such as access to internal elevators, a designated entrance, and a private seating area.

Thai Toan, born in 2003 and currently a student at Van Hien University, said: "These small details are very important to us. When moving, we usually walk in a line, with one sighted person leading at the front while those behind place their hands on the shoulders of the person ahead. Walking through conventional routes would be very difficult, but taking a prepared path helps a great deal."

Once seated, each person is given a headset. Throughout the performance, a member of Sunbox provides live narration of the characters' physical gestures and the actions of supporting actors who do not have lines. Anh Thanh, born in 1995 and currently a visually impaired teacher, stated: "The narration is very important because during many scenes where actors use body language, the rest of the audience bursts into laughter, but we would not know why."

Breaking physical barriers

Thai Toan recalled that the first time he came to the From ear to eye project, he burst into tears because he never thought he could "watch" a live performance. "Even though I cannot see anything, hearing the actors' voices right around me, live and vivid, makes me love it so much!"

Attending the theater also offers visually impaired audiences more opportunities to proactively "break down barriers" and get acquainted with people sharing the same passion for art. "Excuse me, can I join in?" groups of friends would ask to join discussions about the play's content during intermission. Every single time, they receive enthusiasm and openness from everyone. They exchange views and sometimes even debate aspects of the performance. In that space, all distances caused by impairments disappear, leaving only people who love art together.

"When I first lost my sight, I felt completely trapped, and my physical insecurity made it very difficult to connect with others. However, after going to see these plays, exchanging thoughts, and talking with everyone, I feel much more integrated. Now, I even proactively start conversations with people around me," visually impaired teacher Anh Thanh shared.

By Tam Hien - Translated by Anh Quan