Revenue of Ho Chi Minh City’s film industry in 2024 reaches US$500 million

Ho Chi Minh City’s film industry for 2024 gained US$500 million in revenue, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

This figure was shared by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports at the International Consultation Seminar Program on Contributions to the Application Dossier of Ho Chi Minh City for Membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for the field of cinema, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 15 morning.

Overview of the International Consultation Seminar Program on Contributions to the Application Dossier of Ho Chi Minh City for Membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for the field of cinema (Photo: Van Tuan)

Attending the event were Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan along with representatives from the consulates of Hungary, Indonesia, Belarus, Laos, China, the Federation of Russia and other countries.

Additionally, officials from the Department of International Cooperation and the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam; experts from the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies; representatives from provinces and cities in the country that are part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN); literary and artistic associations; local and international film experts and filmmakers participated in the event.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the seminar. (Photo: Van Tuan)

In her speech, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy stated that this international seminar aims to seek consultations from experts, thereby grasping valuable comments for the application dossier of Ho Chi Minh City for membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of cinema.

Dr. Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the Department of International Cooperation, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: Van Tuan)

During the seminar, delegates shared experiences, exchanged expertise and debated innovative solutions for the development of the film industry that Ho Chi Minh City has chosen for the application in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.

The municipal Department of Culture and Sports affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City placed culture at the heart of the city’s development goals, especially the film industry which plays a crucial role.

Delegates share experiences, exchange expertise and debate innovative solutions for the development of the film industry at the seminar. (Photo: Van Tuan)

In Ho Chi Minh City’s film sector, 935 enterprises are now active, of which over 100 production companies with 9,294 employees are operating regularly creating US$500 million in revenue in 2024, accounting for 40 percent of Vietnam’s film market and contributing 0.43 percent to the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP).

Ho Chi Minh City houses ten cinema systems, 52 cinema complexes, 295 screening rooms and 184 creative spaces dedicated to professional artistic practices.

Mr. Kim Dong-ho, the founder of the Busan International Film Festival, shared experiences from the Republic of Korea's success with Ho Chi Minh City filmmakers during the seminar. (Photo: Van Tuan)

During the seminar, they exchanged and debated various proposals and initiatives outlined in the draft application from both national and international perspectives.

Among them, there is a notable initiative regarding the establishment of a Creative Film Space through the construction of a Film-Themed Park along the Saigon Riverside Park, serving as a creative hub for connection and creativity in Ho Chi Minh City’s film industry; the renovation and development of the creative space for literature and arts which is located at 25 Le Quy Son Street, District 3, covering 2,800 square meters.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City plans to host an annual international film festival, meeting global standards and professional execution.

According to the plan, Ho Chi Minh City will officially submit its application to UNESCO on March 3. If approved, Ho Chi Minh City will become the first UNESCO Creative City of Film (UCCN) in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

By Van Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong