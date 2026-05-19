Nine-Tier Waterfall project inaugurated in President Ho Chi Minh’s homeland

The People’s Committee of Nghe An Province, in coordination with T&T Group, on May 18 held the inauguration ceremony for the Nine-Tier Waterfall project at the site of the tomb of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan, the mother of President Ho Chi Minh.

Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the Nine-Tier Waterfall project. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the activities marking the 2026 Sen Village Festival and the 136th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026).

Attending the ceremony were former Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung; Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Doan Minh Huan; Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau; along with representatives and former leaders of several central and local agencies and ministries, as well as leaders of Military Region 4.

The Nine-Tier Waterfall project at the tomb area of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan is one of the components under the master plan for the preservation, restoration, and promotion of the value of the Special National Relic Site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien Commune, Nghe An Province. The project has a total investment of more than VND34 billion and is sponsored by T&T Group.

The project is designed in harmony with architecture, nature, and indigenous cultural elements. (Photo: SGGP)

The project was officially launched in November 2023 to honor the great contributions and maternal devotion of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan in giving birth to and nurturing President Ho Chi Minh. It also aims to gradually enhance the overall landscape and increase the attractiveness of the site for visitors paying tribute at the tomb area, thereby contributing to the promotion of patriotism and national pride, particularly among younger generations.

The project features a continuous system of nine cascading water tiers. At its center is a reflective pool that serves as the convergence point of two small streams flowing from the tomb area of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan and the tomb site of Mr. Nguyen Sinh Xin, the youngest brother of President Ho Chi Minh, before merging into a gentle flow cascading through eight additional water tiers down to Uyen Lake.

Each tier is adorned with sculptures of different flowers, contributing to a highly symbolic and meaningful landscape space.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh