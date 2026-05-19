Sen Village Festival 2026 celebrating President Ho Chi Minh's birthday opens

The Sen Village Festival 2026, celebrating the 136th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026), opened in Nghe An Province’s Kim Lien Commune on the evening of May 18.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan (R) presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Kim Lien Relic Site. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the Kim Lien Relic Site was awarded the First-Class Labor Order by the State President. In addition, leaders of Nghe An Province, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the Kim Lien Commune also received the decision to recognize Kim Lien as a national tourism site.

The ceremony was attended by Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan; Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau; along with leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, central ministries and agencies, and local authorities, as well as a large number of residents and visitors.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan (R) presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Kim Lien Relic Site. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony featured a meticulously staged special art program that seamlessly blended traditional and modern elements, showcasing hundreds of performers, artists, students, and children. The performances, including singing and dancing, vividly portrayed the journey from Sen Village—the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh—to his aspiration for national independence, as well as the spirit of great national unity and the aspiration for homeland and national development in the new era.

Through the Sen Village Festival, Nghe An Province continues to affirm the significance and far-reaching impact of a special cultural and political event, reflecting the profound respect and gratitude of the Party organization, authorities, and people nationwide toward President Ho Chi Minh. The festival also serves as an occasion to promote and educate patriotic traditions; disseminate the values of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle; and contribute to promoting the image of the Nghe An homeland and the Kim Lien Relic Site to domestic and international visitors.

This year, the Sen Village Festival will take place from May 18 to May 30, featuring a wide range of vibrant cultural, artistic, sports, and tourism activities. Key highlights include incense and flower offering ceremonies at the Kim Lien Relic Site, the procession of President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait, the night tourism program “Illuminating Sen Village,” thematic exhibitions and displays, a “rural market” space combined with experiential tourism activities in Sen Village, as well as the inauguration of the Nine-Tier Waterfall project.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism present the decision recognizing Kim Lien as a national tourism site to leaders of the Nghe An Provincial People’s Committee, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Kim Lien Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

A performance at the opening ceremony of the Sen Village Festival 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Nghe An Province present flowers to units participating in the organization of the Sen Village Festival 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh