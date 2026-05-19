Runner-up Le Thi Thu Tra to compete at Miss Intercontinental 2026

The second runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2025, Le Thi Thu Tra, will represent Vietnam in the Miss International 2026 pageant.

The second runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2025, Le Thi Thu Tra

Born in 2002, Thu Tra gained widespread public recognition after being crowned Second Runner-up at Miss Grand Vietnam 2025 and securing a place in the Top 15 of Miss National Vietnam 2024. She is a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and has completed a Master of Business Administration program at Vietnam University of Commerce through a direct admission scheme. She is expected to graduate this June.

Standing at 1.77 meters tall, with striking beauty and a modern demeanor, the Nghe An-born beauty is regarded as a strong contender who embodies many qualities aligned with the criteria of the competition.

In the coming time, Thu Tra will undergo intensive training in catwalk performance, communication skills, foreign languages, physique development, and other international pageant skills in preparation for her journey at the competition.

Miss Intercontinental is one of the world’s longest-running international beauty pageants, first held in 1971. In recent years, Vietnamese representatives have continuously made a strong impression at the competition. Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022; Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang won the second runner-up title, while Bui Khanh Linh was named third runner-up.

The second runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2025, Le Thi Thu Tra

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh