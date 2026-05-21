Human rights media contest launched to promote country's positive imagery

A 2026 national human rights media cotest was officially launched on Thursday, aiming to promote positive imagery of the country and strengthen its soft power in the global digital space.

At the launch of the contest

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam Television and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, initiated the contest titled Viet Nam hanh phuc (Happy Vietnam 2026).

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy said that in the current digital environment, every piece of positive information, authentic image, and humanistic story about Vietnam's country and people contributes to forming the nation's mainstream information.

This helps promote the country's image, enhance its soft power, and consolidate Vietnam's position in the international arena, Thuy said.

The Happy Vietnam 2026 awards is not only a media activity or an artistic creative playground, but also an important component in the process of building Vietnam's positive information posture in the global digital environment, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy emphasized.

After three editions, the awards have attracted tens of thousands of photos and videos that authentically reflect social life and emotional stories about Vietnamese people.

In 2026, the awards continue to be organized nationwide with two categories, photo and video, open to Vietnamese citizens and foreigners aged 15 and above, under the theme "Happiness from simple things".

The submission period runs from after the launch ceremony until August 30, 2026. Within the framework of the awards, a series of events will also be held, including the Happy Vietnam Festival, exhibitions, and media activities across multiple localities.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan