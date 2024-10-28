Travel

Four airports in Central region resume operations after storm Trami

SGGP

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just decided to resume operations for four airports in the Central region after storm Trami’s landfall.

Specifically, Da Nang International Airport in Da Nang City and Phu Bai Airport in Thua Thien Hue Province resumed services at 4 p.m. on October 27; Chu Lai Airport in Quang Nam Province reopened at 1 p.m. on October 27 and Dong Hoi Airport in Quang Binh Province reopened at 5 p.m on October 27.

Thus, the airports resumed services sooner than required after the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and relevant agencies assessed the impacts of tropical storm Trami on flights to the Central region.

Despite the current unpredictable weather conditions, aviation safety management agencies confirmed that flights could operate safely.

Previously, in order to ensure safe operations at the airports amid the complicated developments in the aftermath of storm Trami, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam decided to temporarily halt flights to and from Phu Bai International Airport, Da Nang International Airport, Dong Hoi Airport and Chu Lai Airport from October 27 morning.

Related News
By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Phu Bai international airport Da Nang International Airport Dong Hoi Airport Chu Lai Airport impacts of storm Trami

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn