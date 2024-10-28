Four airports in Central region resume operations after storm Trami

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just decided to resume operations for four airports in the Central region after storm Trami’s landfall.

Specifically, Da Nang International Airport in Da Nang City and Phu Bai Airport in Thua Thien Hue Province resumed services at 4 p.m. on October 27; Chu Lai Airport in Quang Nam Province reopened at 1 p.m. on October 27 and Dong Hoi Airport in Quang Binh Province reopened at 5 p.m on October 27.

Thus, the airports resumed services sooner than required after the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and relevant agencies assessed the impacts of tropical storm Trami on flights to the Central region.

Despite the current unpredictable weather conditions, aviation safety management agencies confirmed that flights could operate safely.

Previously, in order to ensure safe operations at the airports amid the complicated developments in the aftermath of storm Trami, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam decided to temporarily halt flights to and from Phu Bai International Airport, Da Nang International Airport, Dong Hoi Airport and Chu Lai Airport from October 27 morning.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong