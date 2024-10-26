Four airports in Central region to suspend operations as typhoon approaches

Four airports will temporarily suspend all operations to avoid typhoon Trami, consisting of Phu Bai, Da Nang, Dong Hoi, and Chu Lai, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced.

Specifically, Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien–Hue Province will temporarily suspend aircraft operations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on October 27.

Da Nang International Airport will suspend aircraft operations from 6 a.m. on October 27 to 4 a.m. on October 28.

Dong Hoi International Airport in Quang Binh Province will temporarily suspend aircraft operations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 27.

Chu Lai Airport in Quang Nam Province will suspend aircraft operations from 10 a.m. on October 27 to 10 a.m. on October 28.

The aviation authority has also instructed Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to provide appropriate aviation notifications in accordance with current regulations and ensure absolute safety in flight operations.

Based on the weather bulletin from the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting at 1 p.m. on October 26, the eye of the typhoon was located on the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands off Vietnam's central coast, about 440 km away from Da Nang. It is moving westward at approximately 20km/h.

Some areas from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai might experience heavy rain with precipitation levels from 300- 500mm, some places is forecast to see it exceed 700mm from today’s evening to the evening of October 28.

From Saturday night to Monday night, heavy rainfall is expected in areas including Ha Tinh, Binh Dinh, and the northern part in the Central Highlands with rainfall measuring from 100 to 300 mm.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh