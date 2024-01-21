Flower village prepares for Tet holiday

In the first days of the twelfth lunar month, numerous gardeners in Thoi An Ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, are entering the peak season, actively preparing for the largest Tet flower season of the year.

This year, flower garden owners have proactively reduced the number of ornamental plants and Tet flowers, avoiding excess inventory.

Each garden employs dozens of workers for tasks such as trimming leaves, cutting buds, and watering the plants to ensure that the flowers bloom precisely on Tet. The prices of materials, fertilizers, and pesticides have slightly increased this year, prompting many garden owners to anticipate that Tet flower prices will remain stable like the previous year. Around the 10th day of the twelfth lunar month, flower gardens open their doors to welcome traders placing orders.

Strictly adhering to a disciplined watering schedule in the morning and evening

Nurturing the flowers and monitoring the timing for their market release

Choosing afflicted plants for disposal

Meticulously trimming each flower bud

Flower growers mix soil components (including ash, rice husk, and coconut coir) to fill flower pots, providing additional nutrients for the plants.

Nguyen Thi Phuong said that fertilizer prices have gone up, and flower prices are expected to be higher than last year, ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent, depending on the type.

In the mid-twelfth lunar month, gardeners get ready to receive traders.

By Hoang Hung, Chi Hung – Translated by Thanh Nha