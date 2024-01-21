Flower village prepares for Tet holiday

In the first days of the twelfth lunar month, numerous gardeners in Thoi An Ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, are entering the peak season, actively preparing for the largest Tet flower season of the year.
This year, flower garden owners have proactively reduced the number of ornamental plants and Tet flowers, avoiding excess inventory.
Each garden employs dozens of workers for tasks such as trimming leaves, cutting buds, and watering the plants to ensure that the flowers bloom precisely on Tet. The prices of materials, fertilizers, and pesticides have slightly increased this year, prompting many garden owners to anticipate that Tet flower prices will remain stable like the previous year. Around the 10th day of the twelfth lunar month, flower gardens open their doors to welcome traders placing orders.