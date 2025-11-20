Floods, landslides devastate Central region, leaving 19 dead or missing

As of the evening of November 19, floods in the Central region have resulted in 19 dead or missing, reported the Department of Dyke Management and Flood and Storm Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Of these, 14 fatalities were found in Hue, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai, with Khanh Hoa suffering the highest toll at nine deaths.

Five people remain missing, including one in Quang Tri Province, two in Da Nang City, and two in Khanh Hoa Province.

Tuy Hoa Ward in Dak Lak Province is submerged in deep floodwaters.

By 5 p.m. on November 19, a total of 28,756 houses had been flooded, with the heaviest impact in Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa. Authorities reported that seven provinces and cities of Quang Tri, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong have evacuated 6,069 households, totaling 19,078 people to shelters.

On November 19, the Prime Minister issued urgent dispatch No. 222/CD-TTg, directing a focused response to extreme floods on the Ba River in Dak Lak and emergency floods on the Kon River in Gia Lai Province.

On November 19, a working group from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, led by Deputy Minister Vo Van Hung, inspected the flood situation in Hue. (Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Environment)

A government working group led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung conducted on-site inspections in the hardest hit localities of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak on November 18 and November 19.

The Dak Lak Provincial government mobilized 1,200 personnel and 300 vehicles to respond to flood impacts. Gia Lai Province deployed 1,718 personnel and 4,836 vehicles for disaster response, rescuing 142 people, managing traffic at 98 flooded locations, and organizing 14 teams with 100 personnel in high-risk areas.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong