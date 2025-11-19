Deputy Prime Minister visits Khanh Hoa landslide victims

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung worked with authorities in Khanh Hoa Province to address landslide incidents at Khanh Le and Khanh Son passes and other areas affected by landslides and flooding across the province on November 18.

Mr. Tran Hoa Nam, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, reported that recent floods and heavy rains in the province have left 10 people dead, two missing, and 19 injured. The most severe incident occurred at Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C, where a landslide sent rocks and soil crashing onto a passenger vehicle, killing six people and injuring nineteen others.

The floods have submerged many areas, directly affecting residents’ lives and provincial traffic safety. Nearly 9,000 houses across 14 communes and wards are underwater; approximately 7,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, and over 11,600 livestock and poultry have died.

National Highway 1, particularly the section passing through Du Long Industrial Zone in Thuan Bac Commune, is heavily flooded. The Ho Nuoc Ngot dam has been damaged, with estimated losses of VND120 billion (US$4.6 million), while landslides on transportation routes have caused an estimated total damage of VND286 billion (US$10.8 million). Khanh Hoa Province is still unable to provide a full assessment, as many areas remain submerged.

Weather forecasts indicate that conditions remain complex, with light to moderate rain, and in some areas heavy rain and thunderstorms, expected from the night of November 18 through November 20. Currently, the total capacity of 64 reservoirs in the province stands at 658.8 million cubic meters, reaching 87.6 percent of their designed capacity.

In his directive remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung urged Khanh Hoa Province to promptly relocate and support residents in order to minimize risks to life and property amid the ongoing floods and landslides. He called for proactive implementation of disaster-response measures, with a focus on safeguarding the livelihoods of the population.

He emphasized the urgent need to repair landslide-affected areas and ensure smooth traffic on all routes. Assistance should be provided promptly to households severely affected, ensuring that no resident lacks food; if local forces are insufficient, support from the police and military should be mobilized. Reports should be submitted to central ministries and agencies to secure timely assistance. He also instructed a scientific review of reservoirs to guarantee their safety, particularly for downstream areas.

At flood- and landslide-prone locations, authorities have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock deployment, manage traffic flow from a distance, and place warning signs to ensure that people and vehicles do not enter unsafe areas. Efforts should also focus on public awareness campaigns to heighten residents’ vigilance, emphasizing that negligence must be avoided to prevent tragic incidents.

Regarding the landslide at Khanh Le Pass, the immediate goal is to reopen the route as quickly as possible, while prioritizing the safety of the response personnel. At locations with potential new landslides, officials must maintain continuous monitoring and provide timely warnings to prevent secondary accidents.

For long-term solutions, the Government will work with the province to explore investment in the Nha Trang–Da Lat expressway. The Ministry of Construction has been tasked to coordinate with Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces to review planning and secure funding, aiming to initiate the project as soon as possible.

At the working session, on behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung presented VND50 billion (US$1.9 million) in emergency aid to Khanh Hoa Province to address damages caused by the recent floods. The Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee is responsible for managing and using the additional funds in accordance with regulations, ensuring transparency and accountability, and preventing any loss or misuse.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung led a government delegation to inspect landslide recovery efforts along Khanh Le Pass in Nam Khanh Vinh Commune. Prolonged heavy rainfall has caused landslides along the pass, depositing massive amounts of soil and rock that completely buried the roadway and disrupted traffic. Authorities have mobilized maximum machinery and resources to clear the debris, but the risk of further landslides remains high.

The delegation also visited and extended their condolences and support to the victims of the Khanh Le Pass landslide at Khanh Hoa General Hospital. Among the 19 injured victims, three have been discharged, while the remaining 16 are conscious and under medical supervision. On behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung conveyed his sympathies and encouragement to the victims, commended the doctors and medical staff for their efforts in treating the injured, and urged the Khanh Hoa Department of Health and the hospital to continue their work so that the victims can soon return to normal life.

