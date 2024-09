A national flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on Monday to celebrate the 79th National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2024).

At the national flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh read the Proclamation of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, a State of the people, by the people and for the people, at the historic Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.



The honour guard inspects in front of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum in Hanoi on Monday. (Photo:VNA)

Since then, when Autumn arrives every year, it is time for Vietnamese people in the country and around the world to commemorate the National Day with unforgettable memories.

