Sports

Five Vietnamese fighters to compete at professional martial arts event

Five Vietnamese fighters will showcase their skills at the Grand SF 2: Warriors, a professional martial arts event set for February 15 in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

kick-kieuduyquan-240125-1.jpg
Kieu Duy Quan (in the middle) is a rising star in martial arts (Photo: webthethao)

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, and Cocky Buffalo Company, the event will feature seven matches, five of them to see the performance of the host athletes, including rising star Kieu Duy Quan and 2024 Asian Kickboxing Champion Tran Vo Song Thuong.

In addition to the action-packed fights, the event will offer a vibrant atmosphere with live music and local cuisine.

This event not only provides an opportunity for Vietnamese fighters to face international opponents but also aims to boost local tourism.

Earlier, the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, the Department of Culture and Sports of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and Cocky Buffalo Company signed a partnership to host regular kickboxing events in the locality, with the goal of promoting the sport and attracting more visitors.

VNA

Tags

Vietnam Kickboxing Federation the Department of Culture and Sports of Ba Ria-Vung Tau

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn