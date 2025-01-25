Five Vietnamese fighters to compete at professional martial arts event

Five Vietnamese fighters will showcase their skills at the Grand SF 2: Warriors, a professional martial arts event set for February 15 in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Kieu Duy Quan (in the middle) is a rising star in martial arts (Photo: webthethao)

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, and Cocky Buffalo Company, the event will feature seven matches, five of them to see the performance of the host athletes, including rising star Kieu Duy Quan and 2024 Asian Kickboxing Champion Tran Vo Song Thuong.

In addition to the action-packed fights, the event will offer a vibrant atmosphere with live music and local cuisine.

This event not only provides an opportunity for Vietnamese fighters to face international opponents but also aims to boost local tourism.

Earlier, the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, the Department of Culture and Sports of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and Cocky Buffalo Company signed a partnership to host regular kickboxing events in the locality, with the goal of promoting the sport and attracting more visitors.

VNA