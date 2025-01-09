Five earthquakes occur in Kon Tum early January 9

For more than one hour on early January 9, Kon Plong District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum recorded five earthquakes with a natural disaster risk level of zero indicating no impact.

As reported by the Institute of Geophysics, from 1:39 a.m. to 2:24 a.m. on January 9, five earthquakes were recorded in Kon Plong District with the estimated maximum magnitude ranging from 2.7 to 4.2 on the Richter scale and focal depths of about 8.1 kilometers to 8.2 kilometers.

These earthquakes were indicated with a natural disaster risk level of zero.

The Earthquake Information Center and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics are continuing to monitor the development of earthquakes.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, earthquakes have been occurring regularly in Kon Plong District in recent years. Experts and scientists said that the earthquakes could be caused by hydropower reservoirs enhancing pressure in this area.

By Huu Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong