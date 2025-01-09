Weather

Five earthquakes occur in Kon Tum early January 9

SGGPO

For more than one hour on early January 9, Kon Plong District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum recorded five earthquakes with a natural disaster risk level of zero indicating no impact.

Kontum.jpg

As reported by the Institute of Geophysics, from 1:39 a.m. to 2:24 a.m. on January 9, five earthquakes were recorded in Kon Plong District with the estimated maximum magnitude ranging from 2.7 to 4.2 on the Richter scale and focal depths of about 8.1 kilometers to 8.2 kilometers.

These earthquakes were indicated with a natural disaster risk level of zero.

The Earthquake Information Center and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics are continuing to monitor the development of earthquakes.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, earthquakes have been occurring regularly in Kon Plong District in recent years. Experts and scientists said that the earthquakes could be caused by hydropower reservoirs enhancing pressure in this area.

By Huu Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

earthquakes a natural disaster risk level of zero Earthquake Information Center and Tsunami Warning Center the amount of pressure in this area Kon Plong District

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn