Five doping offense cases at SEA Games 31 announced officially

Five Vietnamese athletes with positive doping tests at the 31st SEA Games have just been officially announced.

The Vietnam Athletics Federation confirmed the identities of the Vietnamese players using doping at the SEA Games 31 at a meeting of the Southeast Asian Sports Council in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 4.



Of these, the conclusion document of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-committee of the 31st SEA Games was sent to the Olympic Committee of the country about positive doping cases at the 31st SEA Games.

Accordingly, Vietnam's five athletes who got positive doping tests at SEA Games 31 are Quach Thi Lan, Khuat Phuong Anh, Vu Ngoc Ha, Hoang Thi Ngoc and Le Ngoc Phuc.

Each athlete won at least one medal at the tournament. Particularly, Quach Thi Lan won two gold medals and a bronze medal, Khuat Phuong Anh won a gold medal and a silver medal, Vu Ngoc Ha won a gold medal and a silver medal, Hoang Thi Ngoc won a gold medal and Le Ngoc Phuc won two silver medals.

The titles of these athletes at the 31st SEA Games will be revoked and given to the second runner-up in accordance with the regulations.