Fishermen in Ha Tinh catch 50 tons of fish at sea a single day

Fishermen in Ky Ninh Ward, Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province went out to sea and caught 50 tons of fish on January 7.

Vice Chairman Phan Cong Thoan of Ky Ninh Ward People's Committee said that many local fishermen yesterday went out to sea about 2 nautical miles from shore and caught about 50 tons of fish.

Fishermen bring fish to shore

Immediately after returning to shore, the fishermen sold the fish at a price from VND7,000 to VND10,000 per kilogram.

According to many fishermen in Ky Ninh Ward, at this time, the weather in Ky Anh sea area has calm waves and light winds and the fishing grounds have many streams of seafood.

This is the first big fishing trip in the first days of the new year 2025.

Aside from fresh fish, fishermen in Ky Ninh commune also caught a lot of other seafood with high economic value.

Tons of fish are gathered on the shore of Ky Ninh Ward

After deducting expenses for fuel, labor, the fishermen earned millions of Vietnamese dong in income per day, so they were very happy, excited, and confident to go out to sea.

Currently, the entire Ky Ninh ward has about 240 large and small boats of all kinds, of which about 35 boats have a capacity of 90CV or more.

Previously, on January 5, 2025, in Cam Nhuong Commune of Cam Xuyen District in Ha Tinh Province, the fishing boat of fisherman Le Xuan Tien caught a big haul of about 6 tons of croaker in the waters of Cam Xuyen District, about 5 nautical miles from shore.

However, later, due to the heavy boat, an accident occured at sea, to ensure safety, the boat could only bring about three tons ashore, selling the fish to traders for about VND100 million (US$3,939).

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan