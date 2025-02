Fishermen in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau were delighted as they caught a lot of fish on their first trip to sea after the Tet holiday (the traditional Lunar New Year).

Phuoc Hai fishing village in Long Dat District, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province (Photo: SGGP)

On February 1 (the 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar), dozens of fishermen from Phuoc Hai fishing village in Long Dat District and from Phuoc Thuan Commune of Xuyen Moc District in the province went on their first fishing trips of the year. They netted a bumper catch during the first days of the Lunar New Year.

Fishermen enjoy bumper hauls on the first trip after Tet. (Photo: SGGP)

Mechanization in the fishing industry (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists buy fish on the beach. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Tram beach (Photo: SGGP)

Locals selling fish on the beach

By Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh