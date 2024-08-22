Business

Fisheries Int’l Exhibition –Vietfish 2024 opens in HCMC

SGGP

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition – Vietfish 2024 opened in HCMC on August 21.

z5752079493735-7b156acba9ca05504cc2b56b9ca2ba72-6679.jpg.jpg
Vietnam fisheries int’l exhibition kicks off in HCMC on August 21. (Photo: SGGP)

With the theme "Asia’s Home Seafood", Vietfish 2024 sees the participation of hundreds of display booths of nearly 300 enterprises from 15 countries, such as the US, Indonesia, India, Russia, Japan, and China.

At the exhibition, businesses affirmed the quality and position of Vietnamese seafood on the global market with hundreds of key export products, including fresh, dried, frozen, ready-made, and live seafood; and promoted the diverse flavors and quality of Vietnamese products that are well-known in the global market.

The Vietfish 2024 exhibition will also include numerous activities, consisting of business exchanges, and the signing of the cooperation agreement on seafood supplying, purchasing, processing, and farming.

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition – Vietfish 2024 will run until August 23,

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition Vietfish 2024 Asia’s Home Seafood

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn