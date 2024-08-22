Fisheries Int’l Exhibition –Vietfish 2024 opens in HCMC

Vietnam fisheries int’l exhibition kicks off in HCMC on August 21. (Photo: SGGP)

With the theme "Asia’s Home Seafood", Vietfish 2024 sees the participation of hundreds of display booths of nearly 300 enterprises from 15 countries, such as the US, Indonesia, India, Russia, Japan, and China.

At the exhibition, businesses affirmed the quality and position of Vietnamese seafood on the global market with hundreds of key export products, including fresh, dried, frozen, ready-made, and live seafood; and promoted the diverse flavors and quality of Vietnamese products that are well-known in the global market.

The Vietfish 2024 exhibition will also include numerous activities, consisting of business exchanges, and the signing of the cooperation agreement on seafood supplying, purchasing, processing, and farming.

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition – Vietfish 2024 will run until August 23,

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh