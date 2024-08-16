Business

First Viettel Marathon Series to span Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia

The Viettel Marathon Series 2024, the first of its kind, is set to launch with races across Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in the last two months of this year.

viettel-marathon-2-6383.jpg.webp
First Viettel Marathon Series to span Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (Photo: viettelmarathon.com)

The event, featuring three stages, is a collaborative effort between the Vietnamese, Cambodian and Lao athletics federations, and Viettel Group.

Supported and overseen by the Asian Athletics Association, the tournament will kick off in Luang Prabang, Laos on November 3, 2024. The second stage will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam on December 1, 2024, and the series will conclude at Angkor Wat, Cambodia on December 22, 2024.

The marathon aims to attract 25,000 participants from around the world. It will offer four race categories, including full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.0975 km), 10 km, and 5 km. The event is expected to promote running as a popular sport, enhance friendship among the three countries and support local tourism and economy.

With a total prize pool of US$150,000 (about VND3.7 billion ), the tournament will present different awards for professional and amateur athletes in different age groups and race distances.

VNA

full marathon (42.195 km) half marathon (21.0975 km)

