First-of-its-kind accelerator program for energy efficiency kicks off in Vietnam

By promoting investment in energy efficiency projects, the program aims to contribute to Vietnam’s net-zero ambitions (Photo: the organising board)

The program which is part of the accelerating innovative start-ups for energy efficiency (AIS4EE) project, is funded by the European Union (EU) within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Sustainable Energy Transition program, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Under the AIS4EE project, the program is organised by Touchstone Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm in Vietnam.

Dedicated to fostering innovation in energy efficiency, the program focuses on attracting investments in cutting-edge solutions for energy efficiency in the industry, transportation and green building sectors.

Applications for the program are now open. Selected teams will undergo a nine-week training program led by experienced experts and be mentored in the start-up ecosystem and energy efficiency space.

The program’s total prize pool is US$35,000 for the three best startups and US$10,000 for the three best youth teams. In addition, teams joining will secure the opportunity to enter national and international pitching events to call for investments of up to $1 million from Touchstone Partners and strategic venture capital partners.

By promoting investment in energy efficiency projects, the program aims to support the National program on Energy Efficiency and Conservation for the 2019-30 period (VNEEP 3), that strives to achieve between eight and ten percent savings in total national energy consumption by 2030 and contribute to Vietnam’s net-zero ambitions.

VNA