First multi-organ transplant from brain-dead donor performed in Mekong Delta

Can Tho Central General Hospital announced on November 14 that it had successfully coordinated with specialized units to perform the Mekong Delta’s first-ever multi-organ transplant from a brain-dead donor.

The medical team observes a moment of silence to honor the donor before beginning the surgery.

Earlier, L.M.P., 35, originally from the former Soc Trang Province, was transferred to Can Tho Central General Hospital in critical condition following a traffic accident on November 4. He was admitted with a grave prognosis; doctors immediately initiated intensive resuscitation, intubation, and multi-disciplinary consultations. However, after eight days of aggressive treatment, his condition showed no improvement. He slipped into the lowest level of consciousness (a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3), and the chances of survival had fully diminished.

More than 40 medical professionals from multiple hospitals take part in the organ-retrieval surgery from the brain-dead donor.

Despite their profound grief upon receiving the medical team’s update, his family made an extraordinary, humane decision: they agreed to donate his tissues and organs to save other patients in critical condition.

Following the family’s consent, the hospital promptly notified the National Organ Coordination Center and activated its professional council to work alongside external specialists in assessing brain death in accordance with legal procedures. At the same time, the intensive care team mobilized all resources to preserve the organs in optimal condition.

The organ-retrieval procedure requires precision down to the very last second.

An expanded consultation was then convened with the participation of experts from Cho Ray Hospital, 108 Military Central Hospital, the National Children’s Hospital, and the National Organ Coordination Center.

After hours of consensus-building, the organ retrieval surgery was scheduled for 10 a.m. on November 13. Under the coordination of the national center, more than 40 medical professionals from multiple hospitals worked in a precise, seamless sequence to retrieve the heart, liver, kidneys, and corneas.

Transport teams and specialized vehicles rush the donated organs to transplant centers to save patients in critical condition.

A specialized vehicle of the Can Tho City Police escorts the donated organs to the airport for urgent transport to Hanoi.

The retrieval proceeded successfully, requiring minute-by-minute precision. Five donated organs immediately began their journey to bring life to other critically ill patients.

The heart and liver were flown urgently to Hanoi for transplantation at 108 Military Central Hospital (the heart and one lobe of the liver), while the remaining liver segment was transferred to the National Children’s Hospital for a pediatric transplant. One cornea was delivered to Cho Ray Hospital; the two kidneys were retained for transplantation at Can Tho Central General Hospital.

The first heartbeats from the Southern donor are revived in the recipient at 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi.

According to the hospital, all five transplant recipients are showing positive progress, while the donated cornea is in the final preparation stage for transplantation. The hospital also fully supported funeral arrangements and returned P.’s ashes to his hometown in accordance with his family’s wishes.

The donated organs are placed in specialized preservation equipment before being transported to the respective transplant centers.

Dr. Pham Thanh Phong, Level II Specialist and Deputy Director for Medical Affairs at Can Tho Central General Hospital, expressed profound gratitude to the donor’s family, who transformed their immeasurable loss into renewed hope for several critically ill patients.

He noted that this milestone was made possible through the tireless dedication and coordinated efforts of the entire surgical team and organ coordination units.

The exceptional success of this donation case marks a breakthrough achievement for Can Tho Central General Hospital and a major step forward for the medical sector in the Mekong Delta in the field of organ transplantation. It also lays an important foundation for the hospital to advance toward performing other transplant techniques in the near future, Dr. Pham Thanh Phong added.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan