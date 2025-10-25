First Ho Chi Minh City Patriotic Emulation Congress opens

On the morning of October 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city jointly held the First Ho Chi Minh City Patriotic Emulation Congress (2025–2030).

Present at the congress are current and former leaders of the Party, the State, and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aimed to review the city’s patriotic emulation movements during the 2021–2025 period and to outline directions and tasks to further innovate and enhance the quality of emulation and commendation efforts over the next five years.

Attending the congress were Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam, Deputy Chief of the Office of the President Nguyen Dung Tien, Head of the Central Emulation and Commendation Committee Pham Huy Giang, and leaders from Da Nang City and Can Tho City.

Also present at the event were Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Huu Tai and Nguyen Thi Huong, along with People’s Armed Forces Heroes Tran Ngoc Giao and Chau Van Man.

Attending the congress from Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Standing Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretaries of the City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, and former Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the former province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Nguyen Thi Yen.

The congress brought together 478 exemplary collectives and individuals, representing thousands of outstanding role models from across Ho Chi Minh City’s patriotic emulation movements during the 2020–2025 period.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted that over the past five years, the city’s patriotic emulation movements have continued to flourish. Numerous campaigns have received enthusiastic public participation, leaving a strong impression and generating meaningful results, contributing to promoting the city’s enduring traditions of patriotism, solidarity, dynamism, and creativity.

Across various areas of social life, Ho Chi Minh City has launched many innovative, practical, and effective emulation movements that have since been replicated in other provinces and cities nationwide. Many city-level campaigns, aligned with major national movements initiated by ministries and central agencies, have been implemented with tangible and impactful results.

The city will continue to strongly promote the achievements and experiences gained in recent years, further inspiring the spirit of patriotic emulation and the long-standing traditions of solidarity, dynamism, and creativity. It seeks to overcome challenges and drive emulation movements more substantively and effectively, thereby accelerating progress toward fulfilling the city’s goals and tasks in the next development phase.

Through these efforts, Ho Chi Minh City aspires to become a smart, rapidly and sustainably developing metropolis, maintaining its role as Vietnam’s economic locomotive and evolving into a new megacity of Southeast Asia.

By Thai Phuong, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh