HCMC disburses over 52 percent, targets higher public investment

As of October 17, more than VND62.3 trillion had been disbursed, equivalent to 52.4 percent of the capital plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Construction on the HCMC Ring Road No.3 Project

The HCMC People’s Committee has recently reported to the Ministry of Finance on the progress of public investment disbursement across the city.

HCMC targets 128 percent public investment disbursement

Under the 2025 plan, HCMC has been allocated over VND118.9 trillion in public investment capital. However, the city has proactively assigned and detailed more than VND151.9 trillion, 128 percent of the Prime Minister’s allocation.

To date, nearly VND25 trillion has been disbursed for projects with compensation and site clearance costs of VND50 billion or more; nearly VND1.7 trillion for projects managed by wards and communes; and more than VND29.1 trillion for projects under regional project management boards.

HCMC aims to fully disburse the total assigned amount of VND118.9 trillion (100 percent) while striving to achieve a disbursement rate equivalent to 128 percent of the Prime Minister’s allocated capital—corresponding to 100 percent of the city’s internally allocated plan. To meet this target, an additional VND57.7 trillion must be disbursed in the coming months.

Ensuring no delays due to organizational restructuring

HCMC has identified public investment disbursement as a key political task. Three dedicated task forces, each led by a Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, have been established to conduct on-site inspections and promptly resolve bottlenecks under the principle of “decide on-site, resolve on-site.”

The city has instructed all agencies and units to strictly follow the “six clarities” mechanism—clear responsibilities, clear tasks, clear accountability, clear authority, clear timelines, and clear outcomes. HCMC has also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that public investment activities are not disrupted or delayed due to the ongoing organizational restructuring process.

In addition, the city is reviewing the progress of each project and plans to flexibly reallocate approximately VND16.086 trillion—equivalent to 13.5 percent of the total assigned capital—from slow-moving projects to those with better disbursement capacity. This reallocated funding will prioritize key projects, including the Van Thanh Canal dredging, environmental improvement, and infrastructure construction project in Thanh My Tay Ward (expected disbursement of about VND6.475 trillion) and Component Project 1 – Compensation, Support, and Resettlement in Binh Tan District, under the National Highway 1 Expansion Project (expected disbursement of about VND9.611 trillion).

The municipal People’s Committee has directed investors to work closely with contractors and organize round-the-clock construction shifts to accelerate progress. Contractors in breach of schedule or regulations will be publicly named and strictly penalized, while outstanding individuals and collectives will be timely commended and rewarded. At the same time, the city will hold accountable the heads of agencies with low disbursement rates or administrative delays.

Regarding the HCMC Ring Road No.3 Project, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC reported that the overall progress has reached about 63 percent. To ensure the main route is open to traffic by December 19, 2025, contractors have been required to accelerate construction, working through the night and maintaining three shifts and four crews, to stay on schedule.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan