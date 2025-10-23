HCMC to organize first “Great National Unity” running race in 2025

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee approves the organization of the first “Great National Unity” running race in 2025, commemorating the 95th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

On October 23, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee approved the organization of activities, including the first “Great National Unity” running race, to celebrate the success of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term; the Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other political-social organizations at all levels, coinciding with the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s founding (November 18, 1930–2025).

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has assigned the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to direct the municipal People’s Committee, relevant departments, and agencies to facilitate the successful organization of the running race by the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Meanwhile, the Party Committees of communes, wards, and special zone are tasked with leading and ensuring the thorough organization of the 2025 Great National Unity Festival at the grassroots level.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front has been assigned to lead and coordinate with the city’s political and social organizations, as well as relevant departments, to develop a detailed plan and to organize practical, cost-effective, and impactful activities that promote the strength of the Great National Unity bloc.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh