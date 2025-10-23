HCMC’s emulation spirit becomes lifeblood of development aspirations

Le Van Cong competes in the men’s 49kg weight class at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships

“Keeping light” for patients in need

It was a late afternoon near the end of October. In the operating theater of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Eye Hospital, the hospital’s director Nguyen Viet Giap, MD, emerged, his face slick with sweat. But his eyes were smiling. The day’s final surgery was a success. A woman in her 70s, who had been lost in darkness for years, could finally see the light again. “Every time I remove the bandages for a patient after a procedure and they just burst into tears of joy,” the doctor shared, “I feel like I still owe science something more.”

His journey in medicine began back in 1984. Today, Director Nguyen Viet Giap is widely regarded as a trailblazer in translating scientific research into clinical practice in Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Over the past 30 years, he’s left an indelible mark with over 60 valuable scientific papers and initiatives, all recognized for their practical application and clear socio-economic benefits.

His flagship initiative, the “Comprehensive community eye care model, aimed at reducing the rate of vision impairment and blindness in Ba Ria – Vung Tau,” which he personally initiated and directed from 2014 to 2022, has become a benchmark project with nationwide influence.

The model was rolled out across 7 health centers and more than 80 schools as well as thousands of residential areas, screening over 40,000 elderly and training 2,000 health workers. This led to early disease detection and over 10,000 free glasses for students. The cataract surgery rate soared to 5,062 per million, surpassing WHO recommendations. “My 72-year-old mother got her surgery for free,” recounted resident Nguyen Thi Thao from Ngai Giao Commune.

For this doctor, nicknamed the “keeper of the light” and entitled People’s Doctor as well as Honorary Doctorate, emulation isn’t about titles but a daily reminder to dedicate himself to the community.

Bringing Vietnamese cuisine far and wide

Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap performs an eye surgery on a patient at Ba Ria - Vung Tau Eye Hospital. (Photo: SGGP/Truc Giang)

This spirit of patriotic emulation isn’t just in the public sector. In the private sector, this drive for emulation is being realized through a potent mix of creativity and commitment. A prime example is 35-year-old Nguyen Duc Nhat Thuan, the founder and Chairman of Ca Men Manufacturing Trading Co. Ltd.

After living in HCMC for years, Mr. Thuan spotted a gap in the market. Amidst the countless eateries, it was nearly impossible to find authentic specialty dishes from his home province of Quang Tri. Driven by a desire to “Bring Quang Tri to the city,” he launched Ca Men in 2015, a restaurant dedicated to those very flavors.

The early days, as expected, were tough. He faced financial losses and a steep learning curve. But his love for his homeland, coupled with his passion for Ca Men and a determination to join the city’s emulation movement, became his north star. It’s what helped him stay the course.

Dr. Nguyen Viet Giap examines a patient’s eyes. (Photo: SGGP/Truc Giang)

“The day Ca Men launched its first packaged product – snakehead fish rice porridge – in June 2022, our whole team just erupted with happiness,” Mr. Thuan expressed. “That just made us more determined to research and roll out even more products for people.”

The mission has then evolved from “Bringing Quang Tri to the city” to “Bringing Vietnamese cuisine far and wide,” aiming to promote Vietnam’s culinary image globally.

It’s working as Ca Men now exports high-quality products to the US, Australia, Canada, the Republic of Korea, and the UK, and is sold in major domestic supermarkets. Mr. Thuan credits his team’s “determination to excel” for building the brand’s reputation.

Emulation forges strength

This emulation spirit isn’t just found in boardrooms; it burns just as brightly in the resolve of those who might seem the most vulnerable. Le Van Cong, a para-powerlifting athlete with the HCMC Sports Club for the Disabled, is a living testament to this.

For an able-bodied person, the daily grind of athletic training is already a challenge. For a person with a disability, it’s exponentially harder. Yet, ever since he took up powerlifting, the man has demonstrated an iron will, pouring extraordinary effort and determination into his training to achieve stunning results.

“The more difficult it gets, the more I just tell myself I have to keep going,” he shared. “I’m doing this for myself, yes, but also to create value, to spread the willpower and the resilient spirit of the city’s disabled community.”

His persistence paid off. After just two years of training, Le Van Cong seized the Gold Medal in the 48kg category at the 2007 ASEAN Para Games with a 152.2kg lift. He then utterly dominated the 49kg category at the Para Games from 2011 to 2013. Taking his fight to the global stage, he has also stood on the world’s highest podium twice at the World Para Powerlifting Championships.

Fire and rescue officers on a ladder truck approach the scene of a fire in Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

In the field of fire and water, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huu Dao, leader of an elite HCMC fire rescue team (under the HCMC Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police – HCMC Department of Public Security), quietly makes emulation his “heart’s command.”

Nicknamed the “Fire Scout,” he’s always the first to access the most dangerous part of any scene, from fires to building collapses. For over 22 years, he has faced life-threatening dangers to assess, find victims, and report back, enabling effective rescue plans.

“There are moments when I’m just overwhelmed with happiness, like when we pull someone out just in that split second between life and death,” Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huu Dao said, his voice turning somber. “But then there are the other times. The endless regrets when you can’t get a victim out of that sea of fire in time.”

“Anyone who says they’re not afraid isn’t telling the truth,” he confided. “It’s knowing fear that teaches you the way in and out.” Fear drives meticulous preparation to protect everyone. For him, the “biggest reward” isn’t a medal; it’s saving “a life pulled back from the brink.”

From the operating room to the factory floor and the training ground, this patriotic spirit of emulation continues to spread, quietly weaving itself into every small deed. It’s this spirit that’s forging the great strength of HCMC, a city where aspirations are measured by action, and where emulation has become the daily heartbeat of its most patriotic citizens.

Hallmarks of HCMC’s patriotic emulation movement (2020-2025) Through the emulation movement, 24,956 individuals and 35,823 collectives were honored at the grassroots level. The city officially commended 342 individuals and 385 exemplary collectives. The city recognized nearly 7.3 million “Cultured Families” and honored nearly 156,000 “Good People, Good Deeds” examples. The city also honored 83 collectives and 187 individuals for their “Silent yet Noble” contributions to the patriotic emulation movement. Currently, HCMC has 14 city-level awards and 65 grassroots-level awards.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam