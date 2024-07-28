Business

Self - introduction

First ever Cam Ranh Lobster Festival to be kicked off in August

SGGPO

The People’s Committee of Cam Ranh City, Khanh Hoa Province this morning hosted a press conference to announce the 2024 Lobster Festival, themed “Bay shines brightly".

th.jpg
First ever Cam Ranh Lobster Festival will be kicked off in August.

Accordingly, the festival will take place from August 3 to August 11 with various non-stop activities, events and cultural shows every night.

The opening ceremony shall be held at 8:00 p.m. on August 9 at the October 18 Square Park in Cam Ranh City.

During the festival, there will be remarkable activities and events, comprising a culinary culture festival and exhibition – trade connections of lobster, seafood and “One Commune One Product” products; a lobster culinary performance contest and Vietnam record “120 dishes made from Cam Ranh lobster”; boat racing and basket boat shaking festival; flower vehicle - bicycle parade; music performance and so on.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cam Ranh City Ngo Huu Hien said that the festival would be an occasion to introduce to domestic and international friends about a city with natural areas of mountains, mainland and bays, creating a unique and charming cultural and culinary picture.

Besides, the festival is expected to promote the tourism development of Cam Ranh City in particular and Khanh Hoa Province in general.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Khanh Hoa Province the 2024 Lobster Festival tourism development of Cam Ranh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn