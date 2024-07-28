First ever Cam Ranh Lobster Festival to be kicked off in August

The People’s Committee of Cam Ranh City, Khanh Hoa Province this morning hosted a press conference to announce the 2024 Lobster Festival, themed “Bay shines brightly".

First ever Cam Ranh Lobster Festival will be kicked off in August.

Accordingly, the festival will take place from August 3 to August 11 with various non-stop activities, events and cultural shows every night.

The opening ceremony shall be held at 8:00 p.m. on August 9 at the October 18 Square Park in Cam Ranh City.

During the festival, there will be remarkable activities and events, comprising a culinary culture festival and exhibition – trade connections of lobster, seafood and “One Commune One Product” products; a lobster culinary performance contest and Vietnam record “120 dishes made from Cam Ranh lobster”; boat racing and basket boat shaking festival; flower vehicle - bicycle parade; music performance and so on.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cam Ranh City Ngo Huu Hien said that the festival would be an occasion to introduce to domestic and international friends about a city with natural areas of mountains, mainland and bays, creating a unique and charming cultural and culinary picture.

Besides, the festival is expected to promote the tourism development of Cam Ranh City in particular and Khanh Hoa Province in general.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong