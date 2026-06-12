US significantly lowers anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released its final determination in an administrative review of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese pure honey.

On June 12, Vietnam’s Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the US Department of Commerce had released its final results in the administrative review of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese pure honey for the period from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

The DOC determined dumping margins for the two mandatory respondent companies at 8.83 percent and 26.77 percent, respectively. For 12 companies eligible for separate rates, the US agency applied a duty rate of 17.8 percent.

Companies that were not granted separate rates remain classified under the Vietnam-wide entity and continue to be subject to a 60.03 percent anti-dumping duty under the existing order.

Compared with the preliminary results announced on November 18, 2025, the final rates were higher. Previously, the two mandatory respondents were assigned rates of 6.72 percent and 21.55 percent, while the separate-rate group faced a 14.14 percent duty.

However, according to the Trade Remedies Authority, although the final rates increased compared to the preliminary findings, they remain significantly lower than those in the original case (58.74 percent–61.27 percent) and the previous review period (60.03 percent–156.96 percent).

The DOC stated that the final results will serve as the basis for US Customs and Border Protection to determine the exact anti-dumping duties payable on shipments imported during the review period.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong