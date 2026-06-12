German, Vietnamese firms deepen circular manufacturing ties

The Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), the German Business Association in Vietnam (GBA), and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Supporting Industries (HASI) jointly organized the 2026 German – Vietnamese Business Forum, themed "Circular Economy in Manufacturing."

Speakers take part in a discussion at the forum (Photo: Thanh Dung)

Andrea Suhl, Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized the importance of German-Vietnamese cooperation in fostering innovation, technology transfer, and the development of sustainable production models, contributing to the realization of Vietnam’s green growth objectives.

According to Consul General Andrea Suhl, Vietnam is entering a new phase of development characterized by higher economic growth rates and an increasingly significant role in global manufacturing supply chains. In this context, Germany remains a partner with a long history of cooperation with Vietnam, sharing a mutual commitment to sustainable development and long-term growth.

The Consul General revealed that Germany is committed to supporting Vietnam's green transition through technology transfer, the sharing of industrial expertise, and the promotion of long-term business partnerships.

Andrea Suhl, Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the event (Photo: Thanh Dung)

Meanwhile, Chairman Alexander Ziehe of the German Business Association in Vietnam (GBA), observed that Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, has the opportunity to integrate circular economy principles directly into its next stage of industrial development. Building sustainable supply chains, enhancing the capacity of domestic suppliers, and promoting technology transfer will help Vietnamese enterprises participate more deeply in the global value chain.

Participants at the event (Photo: Thanh Dung)

Alexander Ziehe affirmed that German enterprises are prepared to accompany Vietnam not only as investors but also as long-term partners in industrial development and innovation.

One of the issues that attracted significant attention from delegates was how Vietnamese enterprises can participate more deeply in the global supply chain amidst increasingly stringent standards regarding ESG and sustainable development.

According to Nguyen Trong Luat, Vice Chairman of HASI, the current challenge lies not only in enhancing technological capacity but also in meeting new requirements concerning carbon emissions, traceability, and supply chain transparency. To improve competitiveness, enterprises need to strengthen management capacity, develop technical human resources, boost connections with FDI corporations, and simultaneously promote technology transfer and skills training.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan