Transition to E10 biofuel marks strategic step toward green economy

Transition to E10 biofuel gasoline is expected to support the country’s long-term green growth objectives.

Starting June 1, E10 biofuel gasoline will be distributed nationwide, marking an important step in Vietnam’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable fuel consumption.

In Ho Chi Minh City, petroleum distributors and fuel retailers are accelerating preparations to ensure sufficient E10 supply for the market.

Speaking with a reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said that the city currently has a large fuel distribution network consisting of two fuel producers, 12 wholesalers, 65 distributors, 425 agents and 1,176 retail fuel stations.

Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade

According to him, most major fuel wholesalers and distributors have proactively prepared transition plans, including inspections of storage tanks, pipelines and fuel pumps, as well as supply and distribution arrangements for E10 gasoline.

Large market players such as Petrolimex, PVOIL and other key distributors have already taken early steps to gradually introduce E10 across their retail systems. Smaller businesses are also speeding up preparations in the final days of May, although infrastructure differences and scattered retail locations remain challenges.

He said that businesses currently face three major difficulties in transitioning to E10 fuel.

The first is the financial and technical pressure associated with upgrading infrastructure, including cleaning and inspecting storage systems and fuel pumps to meet safety and quality standards.

The second challenge involves supply coordination, as E10 distribution depends on the blending and supply schedules of base gasoline and ethanol from wholesalers. The third obstacle is consumer hesitation.

According to the official, public caution toward E10 is understandable because fuel quality directly affects personal vehicles and property. Therefore, communication efforts must remain transparent, scientific and responsible.

E10 gasoline is a blend of conventional fuel and ethanol derived from agricultural products or biomass under regulated standards. The fuel helps reduce harmful emissions while promoting the use of renewable energy in transportation.

Experiences in many countries have shown that most gasoline-powered vehicles can operate normally using E10 fuel.

A consumer refuels with E10 gasoline at a Petrolimex station in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

To support businesses during the transition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is closely monitoring implementation progress across fuel retail systems while coordinating with relevant agencies to resolve issues related to fire safety, environmental standards and fuel quality measurement. The city’s market surveillance authorities will also strengthen inspections and promptly handle violations involving fuel quality, measurement standards or price regulations.

From the Government’s perspective, the transition to E10 gasoline is considered more than simply changing fuel types. It represents an important move toward cleaner energy use aligned with Vietnam’s sustainable development strategy.

The use of biofuel is expected to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels while expanding opportunities for domestically produced renewable fuel sources.

As Vietnam’s largest economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City has substantial fuel demand for transportation, manufacturing and logistics. Any fluctuations in the fuel market can significantly impact production costs, transportation expenses, commodity prices and daily life.

Therefore, diversifying fuel sources is viewed as a necessary strategy to improve the economy’s resilience against external energy shocks.

In environmental terms, E10 gasoline can help reduce harmful emissions from vehicle engines, contributing to efforts to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu emphasized that the nationwide deployment of E10 is a mandatory policy requirement. Ho Chi Minh City will therefore implement the transition strictly, with close monitoring and strengthened public communication to ensure both businesses and consumers fully understand and properly comply with the new regulations.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong